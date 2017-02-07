HomeViral

Russia blocks Brazzers to ‘protect human psyche’ – what could they mean? (POLL)

The porn site ‘Brazzers’ is now blocked in Russia over judicial concerns that its ‘adult’ content could be “detrimental to the human psyche”.

Russian watchdog Roskomnadzor blacklisted the site Monday following a court ruling last year that the site’s pornographic content had a “purely negative impact on the human psyche,” and “violated” citizens’ rights.

The decision to block the sexually explicit content leaves Russian-based online porn lovers with limited options. In September 2016 Roskomnadzor completely blocked PornHub and YouPorn, also at the request of the courts, sparking this beautiful exchange.

What was the Bolsheglushitsky District Court in Russia’s Samara region, from which the October 2016 ruling was issued, thinking?

Perhaps…

Not everyone is on board with the concerns that watching sex videos is destructive to the human mind. Academic publisher Routledge came under fire in 2013 when it published its first ever peer reviewed journal on pornography, written by two female English professors.

