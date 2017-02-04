‘Never remember, always forget’: Memorials & tributes continue for Conway’s ‘Bowling Green Massacre’

As the world continues to reel from Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green massacre comments, many have come up with creative ways to commemorate the non-event.

Memorials and folk songs have been organized in response to the gaffe that trended across social media on Friday when Conway, President Donald Trump’s senior counselor, appeared to invent a terror attack in order to justify Trump’s executive order banning seven countries from traveling to the US.

READ MORE: ‘Bowling Green massacre’ trends following Kellyanne Conway’s latest blunder

“I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” she told MSNBC.

Conway was referring to two men from Bowling Green, Kentucky, who were arrested for sending money and weapons to Al-Qaeda in Iraq. While the two had previously fought as insurgents in Iraq and admitted to using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against US soldiers, they did not carry out any terror attacks in the US.

Having The Bowling Green Massacre Pizza at Home Cafe and Market in remembrance of all the people that weren't lost. #bowlinggreenmassacrepic.twitter.com/8yJD3QDA1y — Austin Albany (@AustinAlbany) February 3, 2017

I hate when the mainstream media doesn't cover stories that actually never happened. #RememberBowlingGreen — Y'all Need Jesus (@fatherjeremy) February 3, 2017

Although Conway appeared to address her error, calling it an “honest mistake,” a memorial to remember – or not remember – the victims of the imaginary massacre was held at the Bowling Green subway station in New York Friday night.

Demonstrators called for people to “never remember, always forget” the events that did not transpire.

In times of tragedy, people often turn to music to process emotions and it was no different on this occasion. Two particular songs, both titled 'Bowling Green', were shared widely on social media - one a 1950s hit from The Kossoy Sisters and the other from 1967 by the Everly Brothers

There never was a #BowlingGreen massacre but the song Bowling Green by the Kossoy Sisters is pure gold. https://t.co/nk9yx7GK2H — They Might Be Giants (@tmbg) February 3, 2017

For the victims of the Bowling Green Massacre #NeverForget ... The Everly Brothers - Bowling Green https://t.co/erSL4Bbr0Q via @YouTube — Benjamin Barnes (@ibenjaminbarnes) February 3, 2017

Bowling Green Massacre - is that Trump and Bannon murdering the classic Everly Brothers tune on karaoke? — Nick Peers (@nickpeers) February 4, 2017

A more contemporary folk song, ‘That Day In Bowling Green’ was written and released in the 24 hours following Conway’s comments.