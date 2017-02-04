#DressLikeAWoman: Internet threads holes in Trump’s ‘sexist’ comments
From army vets to heart surgeons and scientists, social media has hit back at the president’s out-of-touch comments.
Tammy Duckworth knows how to #DressLikeAWoman. pic.twitter.com/Z6AqoptkX4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 3, 2017
According to Trump aides, the president “likes the women who work for him ‘to dress like women,’” Axios reports. “Even if you’re in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly,” a source said.
Women working in the Trump campaign field offices reportedly felt the pressure to dress up to impress Trump.
Me & my son; he's dressed like a man & I am dressed like a woman. In case you couldn't tell. #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/nVM2Emssj2— Tara Wildes (@TaraWildes) February 3, 2017
In response, #DressLikeAWoman quickly became the top trending topic of Twitter, as women flooded the internet with evidence of how to "dress like women."
That's me on the left wearing my favorite outfit #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/M8UnQ2pBwE— Rebecca Alleyne, MD (@BeckyAlleyneMD) February 3, 2017
Many chose to highlight the many women working in the US military, donned in army fatigues and parachute packs, while others chose to show Trump how police officers and firefighters dress when they serve.
Me when @realDonaldTrump says #DressLikeAWoman . pic.twitter.com/A9EqKm6HBx— Decent Dissenter 🙅 (@knotty_nerd) February 3, 2017
The President's new dress code says females should #DressLikeAWoman— Santry Wichita (@WuShocks) February 3, 2017
Here is a good example. pic.twitter.com/vF7uhMXmsb
@WuShocks@carolgulyas it's a fine tradition pic.twitter.com/pc1E4241ZW— Mark Burger (@markburgerenerg) February 3, 2017
Here I am...just following policy. #DressLikeAWomen#dresslikeawomanpic.twitter.com/RwV4dVV51y— *Karen* (@KarenKnowsStuff) February 3, 2017
This may have come as a surprise to the man who in 1994 said “putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing.”
The #ActualLivingScientist hashtag – which was started as a response to the fact that many Americans can’t name any living scientists – then morphed to represent all the lady scientists out there.
Hi, I'm Yusan, an #ActualLivingScientist studying what is the sexiest color for a poison frog! Oh and I also #DressLikeAWoman. pic.twitter.com/tTNXcmChbT— Yusan Yang (@yusan_yang) February 3, 2017
I am an #actuallivingscientist, my coworkers and I use ultrasound to diagnose heart disease. We #DressLikeAWoman and save lives, too. pic.twitter.com/ohuNc2Up9D— Margaret Harper (@melyse0613) February 4, 2017
I'm Sophie. I am an #actuallivingscientist and I study how HIV hides from the immune system. #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/5kCrY4XYKf— Sophie Something (@ScientistSoph) February 3, 2017
When I'm trying to cure cancer I #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/C4anPbNFQX— Ashi_W (@AshaniTW) February 4, 2017
Others pointed to well-known women such as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, Mae Jemison, and Malala Yousafzai, asking Trump whether their style was what he had in mind?
.@realDonaldTrump#DressLikeAWoman ... is this what you had in mind? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/9JvoGUpWRZ— emma (@emmacrowell_) February 3, 2017
#dresslikeawoman Katharine Hepburn when harangued about not wearing a skirt: "I’ll wear it to your funeral.” pic.twitter.com/8yz2UvCtX3— Dubhthaigh Adams (@lizduffyadams) February 3, 2017
Images of sports icons, including tennis star Serena Williams and Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, were also shared.
👏WOMEN👏DRESSED👏LIKE👏WOMEN👏 #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/GmR5520Hci— Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) February 3, 2017
@BeckyAlleyneMD@ProfJuneAndrews DiL (2nd right) in her favourite outfit. #DressLikeAWomanpic.twitter.com/lamfsjqVPv— Lynda Gauld (@lg01) February 3, 2017
It’s not just women that Trump judges on looks. The Axios report pointed to Trump’s penchant for choosing administration candidates based on looks. General David Petraeus’ height was commented upon, while economic adviser Gary Cohn impressed the president with his swagger.
#DressLikeAWoman unless you're Steve Bannon, then dress like a drunk on a 3 day bender.— Meredith (@MereMere74) February 3, 2017
Remember, Folks, if you work for Donald Trump it's important to present a neat and professional appearance at all times.#dresslikeawomanpic.twitter.com/cw1x3lxsH5— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) February 3, 2017