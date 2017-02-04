Truck art decor: Canada PM Trudeau gets splashy honor in Pakistan (PHOTOS)

From murals and busts to songs and biopics, world leaders throughout history have been immortalized in a variety of different art forms. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can now boast a rather chic honor given to him in Pakistan.

‘Truck art’ is a massively popular art form in Southeast Asia, and in Pakistan in particular. It stems from a time when local artisans would ornately decorate the carriages of diplomats and aristocrats during British rule.

Entrepreneurs throughout Pakistan adopted the style for their own businesses to attract more customers through ornate displays on their commercial vehicles, and so a proud and long-standing tradition was born.

#islamabad #truckartpakistan A photo posted by Jaime Eduardo Zawadzki (@jezawadzki) on Nov 8, 2016 at 2:42am PST

Often lauded for his views on diversity and multiculturalism, Trudeau said refugees were welcome in Canada in pointed tweets a day after Donald Trump’s immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Such views have made him something of a superstar in Pakistan as he has embraced their culture many times in a highly authentic way.

He even listed Karachi in eighth place on his Facebook likes list video:

Trudeau has garnered a fanbase around the world and often takes particular care to mark a wide array of religious celebrations, which has certainly garnered him support with the people of Pakistan.

Eid Mubarak! My thanks to the Ottawa Muslim Association for welcoming me to Eid al-Adha celebrations today. pic.twitter.com/aksEI0mr6b — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 12, 2016

Such a true liberal who respect all the religions @JustinTrudeau 👏 with love from pakistan. . pic.twitter.com/7Adoqm4EoS — Shayzi (@fairycritics) October 21, 2015

His impressive dancing skills to bhangra, popular music combining Punjabi folk traditions with Western pop music, have earned him many followers in Pakistan and India.

Guess who is a Pakistani truck art hero these days?#JustinTrudeau

Much love from #Pakistanpic.twitter.com/vm9ICjyJ2x — Sabena Siddiqi (@sabena_siddiqi) February 2, 2017

@JustinTrudeau sir you are being loved around the world & your defection in #Pakistan is no exception. stay blessed sir .👍🏽#justintrudeauhttps://t.co/0FKrpaqSOO — Ali Axhar (@ali_axhar) February 3, 2017

He shares the rather unique honor with two other political figures: