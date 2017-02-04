HomeViral

Truck art decor: Canada PM Trudeau gets splashy honor in Pakistan (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Truck art decor: Canada PM Trudeau gets splashy honor in Pakistan (PHOTOS)
@the_ahmed_hayat / Instagram
From murals and busts to songs and biopics, world leaders throughout history have been immortalized in a variety of different art forms. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can now boast a rather chic honor given to him in Pakistan.

‘Truck art’ is a massively popular art form in Southeast Asia, and in Pakistan in particular. It stems from a time when local artisans would ornately decorate the carriages of diplomats and aristocrats during British rule.

Entrepreneurs throughout Pakistan adopted the style for their own businesses to attract more customers through ornate displays on their commercial vehicles, and so a proud and long-standing tradition was born.

#islamabad #truckartpakistan

A photo posted by Jaime Eduardo Zawadzki (@jezawadzki) on

#truckartpakistan #glitter #shine #night #blackandwhite #bling #art #desi #pakistan #hino #style #paintedtruck

A photo posted by Pakistani Trucks (@trucksofpakistan) on

READ MORE: ‘Don’t be fooled by good-looking liberals’: Jane Fonda trashes Trudeau over pipelines

Often lauded for his views on diversity and multiculturalism, Trudeau said refugees were welcome in Canada in pointed tweets a day after Donald Trump’s immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Such views have made him something of a superstar in Pakistan as he has embraced their culture many times in a highly authentic way.

He even listed Karachi in eighth place on his Facebook likes list video:

Trudeau has garnered a fanbase around the world and often takes particular care to mark a wide array of religious celebrations, which has certainly garnered him support with the people of Pakistan.

His impressive dancing skills to bhangra, popular music combining Punjabi folk traditions with Western pop music, have earned him many followers in Pakistan and India.

He shares the rather unique honor with two other political figures:

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.