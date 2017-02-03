Twitter greets ‘PM Trumble' after Trump's spox mispronounces Australian minister’s name...twice

A new hashtag, #Trumble has been trending on Twitter, especially in Australia, after the White House spokesman repeatedly mispronounced the name of the Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, by calling him "Trumble."

Excuse me everyone, please enjoy White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer TWICE saying "Prime Minister TRUMBLE" pic.twitter.com/4JnpzucCbm — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) February 2, 2017

"The president had a very cordial conversation with Prime Minister Trumble," spokesman Sean Spicer told the media at a White House briefing when asked to clarify a reported dispute between US President Trump and the Australian prime minister, regarding a refugee deal.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, PRIME MINISTER TRUMBLE 🇺🇸🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/pUYl5WHwOM — John Johnsonson (@JohnJohnsonson) February 2, 2017

Spicer went on about how "unbelievably disappointed" Donald Trump had been over the deal agreed with Canberra by the previous US administration, leaving the audience in doubt whether they've misheard the PM's name in Spicer's version.

Doubts, if any, were soon laid to rest when the spokesman, who is of Irish descent, then said Trump "has respect for Prime Minister Trumble."

TONY ABBOTT DOESN'T KNOW WHO THIS #Trumble BLOKE IS BUT IS ALREADY UNDERMINDING HIS AUTHORITY JUST TO BE SAFE — The NT News (@TheNTNews) February 3, 2017

SEAN SPICER: the President has respect for Prime Minister Trumble



REPORTER: his name is Turnbull though



SEAN SPICER: fake news — Guy Incognito (@ShutUpThatsWho) February 3, 2017

When Trump got off the phone to #trumble he was heard to say, "That Austrian PM speaks good English". — Substandard and Poor (@64AnthonyP) February 3, 2017

Liberals are whining that @PressSec doesn't know Australian PM's name, well with his accent "Turnbull" sounds like "Trumble"#PressBriefingpic.twitter.com/1Tdi691WAn — Mr. Dudecool 🇺🇸 (@Mr_Dudecool) February 3, 2017

The now viral name has even apparently overshadowed comments by the White House on how the new American president "has agreed to review that deal" out of "tremendous respect for the prime minister and for the Australian people."

Trump is "extremely upset with the deal" to resettle over a thousand refugees, Spicer said during the press conference, adding, "he does not like it."

The simmering issue reached boiling point after the first conversation between Trump and Turnbull, which they had last Saturday. The media described the exchange as extremely hostile, with the apparently furious US leader reportedly having hung up on the Australian PM. After the discussion, Trump called the refugee deal "dumb."

Trump ‘hangs up’ on Australian PM after heated call - report https://t.co/wQxQn4qOXM — RT America (@RT_America) February 2, 2017

Turnbull however, has insisted his conversation with Trump was "cordial." Trump, known for his misspellings on Twitter, has also disproved the reports on their phone conversation. He described it as a "very civil conversation," notably avoiding to mention the PM by name.

Thank you to Prime Minister of Australia for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Meanwhile, with Twitter users' obsession with "Trumble" growing, an account of "Parody Prime Minister" has appeared on the social network.