Horrifying collision of train & bus captured on camera (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Dramatic footage has captured the nerve-shredding moment a bus veered off road and smashed into a train in Texas. Three people were injured in the collision, while the driver was brought to the hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the bus reportedly blacked out due to a medical episode, causing him to drift 200 yards (182 meters) across a gravel embankment and onto the railway tracks before crashing into the Union Pacific train.

“The driver of a TRACS public transportation vehicle had struck a stationary train. When we came out to the scene, we found that the driver apparently had some kind of medical episode,”said a spokeswoman for the City of Midland at the time of the crash.

The accident happened on January 9.






