Brexit blunder: Government error teases UK with 14 weeks vacation
Although raising questions about the UK government’s slapdash approach to its Brexit plans, the hike was just a result of a graph error and not a surprise bonus of leaving the EU.
Looking forward to my 14 weeks of paid holiday, as set out in the government's #brexit white paper... pic.twitter.com/v2nPNrNgsV— Alex Pollitt (@pollittalex) February 2, 2017
Either this is very badly researched or I'm warming to Brexit https://t.co/EiMuHtqtks— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 2, 2017
@IanDunt I dunno about anyone else, but I've just booked a 14 week holiday in the Maldives. And I've sent the bill straight to Angela Merkel— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) February 2, 2017
Made by mistake rather than by design, the huge extension of vacation entitlement is a massive bump. The UK has 5.6 weeks of paid annual leave a year, while EU’s minimum is four weeks.
The graph featured in the 77 page White Paper showed minimum vacation and maternity leave entitlements in the EU and the UK.
The graph, however, shows the UK’s annual vacation entitlements as 14 weeks.
Surely something wrong with EU v UK holiday graph at p32 of Brexit White Paper. 14 weeks hol in UK? https://t.co/cNA6YK8g62pic.twitter.com/XVKGpyLn4Y— Laurie Anstis (@ljanstis) February 2, 2017
The paper was criticized for other mistakes such as missing full stops and spelling errors, although the misleading vacation graph was sure to sting the most.