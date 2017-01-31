Vikings march on Scotland poised for ship-burning crescendo (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The annual festival which began in the 1880s attracts travelers from all over the world, who gather to celebrate the island’s viking heritage and the passing of the darkest days of winter.
Tuesday’s procession saw Lyall Gair take on the coveted role of Guizer Jarl, the leader of the vikings, as he led up to 1,000 men through the streets.
Gair, 37, is one of the youngest men ever to take the role of Guizer Jarl. His interest in vikings first spiked when he watched the event as a five year old and became obsessed with vikings. “Me and other members of the squad have been saving £15 a month towards the suits since 2006,” he told the Aberdeen Press and Journal when asked about his attire.
Following the procession, Gair was given the freedom of the town for 24 hours at a civic reception held for him and his entourage at the town hall. They then visited schools, hospitals and care homes in the area.
The main event, however, kicks off at 7pm local time Tuesday, when more than 900 torches will light a replica viking ship. The burning will be streamed live by the festival.
The name ‘Up Helly Aa’ is believed to be a reference to the festival occurring at the end of the holy season observed over Christmas, with up meaning “to end” and helly meaning “festival” in a mixture of Norse and Icelandic adopted by the island's old inhabitants.