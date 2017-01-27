UK reporters locked out of White House press conference over birth date confusion

British press corp is locked outside the White House because our birthdates were submitted in UK format and secret service don't get it. 🇬🇧 — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) January 27, 2017

White House press officer just told me off on the phone for laughing when they told me about not knowing British date formats were different — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) January 27, 2017

"Why is that funny? One person put their birthday as 01/08/[year], why would we be expected to think that means August 1st? Why?" — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) January 27, 2017

@Ned_Donovan that was my one!!! 😂😂 am in now! — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 27, 2017

Here she is. Unclear what format her date of birth is in. pic.twitter.com/7sOW6T3sDU — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) January 27, 2017