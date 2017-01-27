HomeViral

UK reporters locked out of White House press conference over birth date confusion

British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump listen to a question from a journalist during their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. © Carlos Barria / Reuters
A cohort of British journalists were refused entry to the White House for the Donald Trump and Theresa May press conference due to confusion over the formatting of birth dates between US and UK English.

As most people know, dates within the two strands of English are written differently, which apparently caused the Secret Service to become confused. Some of the hacks expressed anger on Twitter after being refused entry to the inaugural press briefing.

