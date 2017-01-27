Muslim billboards in Florida riff on Trump’s election slogan (IMAGES)
“Make America Great” is printed in large text on the two large billboards, followed in a smaller font by “with Love, Compassion and Mercy,” along with a phone number and web address for whyislam.org.
The American Muslim Community Centers (AMCC) hopes the stunt will “dispel popular stereotypes and persistent misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.”
The billboards are described as a public service announcement to remind people of the good work of American Muslims in local communities, as reported by CNN.
Last week the AMCC announced the opening of a free health clinic open to lower-income residents in Orlando.
“Our goal is to serve humanity – no strings attached. Everyone is welcome,” Chairman Atif Fareed told the Orlando Sentinel.
