NukeCodes: Just WHAT did Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer actually tweet and delete?

US President Donald Trump is already infamous for his use of Twitter but now his press secretary Sean Spicer, himself no stranger to controversy, is at the center of a Tweetstorm following a series of jumbled tweets.

Did the White House Press Secretary just tweet his password? I don't know about y'all but I feel safe https://t.co/ulRm31iVC0pic.twitter.com/zokfVvWVnQ — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) January 26, 2017

This gaffe was particularly poorly timed given the White House’s agenda for the day, as outlined on Wednesday by President Trump on Twitter.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Tongue-in-cheek speculation online has been rife with theories ranging from a simple internet faux pas (accidentally tweeting your password) to something potentially apocalyptic, such as accidentally tweeting the country’s nuclear launch codes.

Others online were quick to point out that this is the second time in two days that Spicer has tweeted such cryptic messages.