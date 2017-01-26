#NukeCodes: Just WHAT did Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer actually tweet and delete?
Did the White House Press Secretary just tweet his password? I don't know about y'all but I feel safe https://t.co/ulRm31iVC0pic.twitter.com/zokfVvWVnQ— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) January 26, 2017
This gaffe was particularly poorly timed given the White House’s agenda for the day, as outlined on Wednesday by President Trump on Twitter.
Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
Tongue-in-cheek speculation online has been rife with theories ranging from a simple internet faux pas (accidentally tweeting your password) to something potentially apocalyptic, such as accidentally tweeting the country’s nuclear launch codes.
#Spicer is tweeting his passwords, #Trump is using an unsecured android and the world wonders Is @Aiannucci pulling the strings here? https://t.co/NPdhh4K2ri— simon clydesdale (@simonclydesdale) January 26, 2017
I think what happened is he was texted a 2FA code by Twitter, and accidentally pasted his real password in and replied pic.twitter.com/8TUS5qrrGY— Alex Hern (@alexhern) January 26, 2017
@PressSec accidently post #trump's #nuclearcodes#BREAKING#news: #moron causes #armaggedonpic.twitter.com/UnUFpwRjeZ— Paul Manning (@mobinfiltrator) January 26, 2017
Others online were quick to point out that this is the second time in two days that Spicer has tweeted such cryptic messages.
Meet the new #bqhatevwr. #Aqenbpuupic.twitter.com/k4VNFO0Y5T— Jeff, resisting (@JT__Orlando) January 25, 2017