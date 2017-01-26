HomeViral

#NukeCodes: Just WHAT did Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer actually tweet and delete?

Get short URL
#NukeCodes: Just WHAT did Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer actually tweet and delete?
White House spokesman Sean Spicer (L) and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway (R) wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive to board Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. January 26, 2017 © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
US President Donald Trump is already infamous for his use of Twitter but now his press secretary Sean Spicer, himself no stranger to controversy, is at the center of a Tweetstorm following a series of jumbled tweets.

via GIPHY

This gaffe was particularly poorly timed given the White House’s agenda for the day, as outlined on Wednesday by President Trump on Twitter.

Tongue-in-cheek speculation online has been rife with theories ranging from a simple internet faux pas (accidentally tweeting your password) to something potentially apocalyptic, such as accidentally tweeting the country’s nuclear launch codes.

Others online were quick to point out that this is the second time in two days that Spicer has tweeted such cryptic messages.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.