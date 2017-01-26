‘Dude, how are you still alive?' Skier cheats death after 150ft plunge (VIDEO)

Death-defying footage of a skier falling 150ft (46 meters) off a cliff in the Utah mountains has gone viral and left the internet wondering how the adventurer walked away unscathed from the perilous plunge.

A video posted by Devin Stratton (@devins223) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

“Turns out I am afraid of heights...Miraculously I didn't even have a bruise! I did break a lot of gear including my helmet,” Devin Stratton wrote on Instagram.

In an interview with GrindTV, 25-year-old Stratton said: “I’m more than lucky. It’s a straight-up miracle I’m alive. I think the fact that I was skiing when I went off the cliff and I somehow had enough speed to clear the rocks you see in the video is nothing short of a miracle.”

“When he [my friend] skied over to me after falling down the cliff, he just looked up at it then back at me and asked, ‘Dude, how are you still alive?'”

Undeterred by his near miss Stratton will be back: “As soon as avalanche conditions slow down I’m going to go back and do it again.”



