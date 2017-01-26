Equine airlift: Stranded horse rescued from snowbound mountain after 5 days (VIDEO)

Amazing footage of a stranded horse being airlifted from high up in the snow-blanketed mountains of Idaho has gone viral and given the internet a boost of goodness.

A group of snowmobilers came across the stricken animal and trudged up and down the mountain for five days with food and water for the horse until a helicopter could come to its rescue.

The amazing footage of the rescue was uploaded to Facebook and also shared by local police – it has so far been viewed more than 1 million times.

The snowmobilers also uploaded photos of the horse, trapped 7,700 ft (2346 meters) up McCall’s Boulder Mountain in Valley County.