#ThankYouTrump campaign hijacked by scathing tweets

© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
An onslaught of social media mockery has hijacked an online offensive by Donald Trump supporters to combat the wave of negative coverage received by the US president since taking office.

The birth of the hashtag ‘ThankYouTrump’ was aimed at heaping praise on the newly-elected president, but instead it’s evolved into a mutual platform for opponents to ridicule The Donald.

Lots of social media users aren’t happy to have Trump as their president, calling for him to be impeached, as well as branding him racist and unfit for office.

There were, however, a number of tweets which did use the hashtag to support Trump, with some backing his views on Islam and his plans to build a wall along the Mexican border.

