ThankYouTrump campaign hijacked by scathing tweets

An onslaught of social media mockery has hijacked an online offensive by Donald Trump supporters to combat the wave of negative coverage received by the US president since taking office.

The birth of the hashtag ‘ThankYouTrump’ was aimed at heaping praise on the newly-elected president, but instead it’s evolved into a mutual platform for opponents to ridicule The Donald.

Lots of social media users aren’t happy to have Trump as their president, calling for him to be impeached, as well as branding him racist and unfit for office.

#ThankYouTrump for showing how little you care 4 people outside ur racist circle. The feeling is mutual. Believe us.#resisttrumptuesdaypic.twitter.com/beGiJkYFjB — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 25, 2017

#ThankYouTrump for showing us that you not only are a liar, you are batshit crazy.

Unfit to lead. He must be impeached. — Serenity (@serenityatsea) January 25, 2017

#ThankYouTrump for gathering together a bunch of old, white, GOP men to sign away women's rights in order to soothe your impotency issues. 😠 — Aღanda (@GrnEyedMandy) January 25, 2017

#ThankYouTrump for showing people that anyone truly can become president. Even a bigoted, racist, misogynistic liar. — Joan Green (@Joanieg88) January 25, 2017

There were, however, a number of tweets which did use the hashtag to support Trump, with some backing his views on Islam and his plans to build a wall along the Mexican border.

#ThankYouTrump for appointing candidates 2 your cabinet who actually understand Islam & the threat it poses to America



PREACH 🙌🏻 Ben Carson pic.twitter.com/AQ8XPpzjPB — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 25, 2017

#ThankYouTrump for calling out Islamic extremists! Now let's start extraditing all of them! Libs are fooled & ignorant! pic.twitter.com/KljZnsBsN4 — Lisa Rohlfing (@lingling23) January 25, 2017

We built:

Hoover Dam✅

The Panama Canal✅

Put men on the moon✅



Border wall: NO PROBLEM 👍🏻#ThankYouTrump — Jorge 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmericanMex067) January 25, 2017