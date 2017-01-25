20-year-old wire-walking man dead after falling 30 meters in Russia (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A young man in the central Russian town of Kursk fell 30 meters to his death after trying to walk from one nine-storey building to another… using wires.

The buildings are located about 100 meters from each other, and the man was attempting to get from one roof to the other.

He was walking, holding the upper cable, and standing on the lower one, but fell mid-way.

Many onlookers witnessed the incident, and dozens of photos emerged following the tragedy.

The identity of the man has been established, investigators said: he was a 20-year-old local hookah-maker.

It is not clear yet why the man decided to walk on the wires, but his parents allegedly told investigators their son had been taking drugs, TASS news agency reported.

The man’s best friend does not think the incident had anything to do with drugs, though, telling the local Kursk-Izvestia website: “The last time I saw him was on his birthday, January 22, and didn’t notice any change in him. I don’t know how he turned up on those wires. I think he might have challenged himself in such a way, that would seem like him.”