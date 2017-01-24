Stuck in the middle with Trump: Mexican bites off chunk of roommate’s ear in fight over deportation

A Pittsburgh man took a bite out of his roommate’s ear after a heated argument over Donald Trump’s immigration policies boiled over into a full blown scuffle fueled by fears over the brash US president’s election stance on immigrants.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Mexican roommates came to blows because one worried about deportation under Trump’s administration, despite living legally in the US.

Trump made deportations one of the cornerstones of his presidential campaign, and said he would deport at least 2 million criminal immigrants soon after winning the election.

#Trump promises to deport at least 2mn ‘criminal’ immigrants in post-election interview (VIDEO) https://t.co/yDRfjx6MJM — RT (@RT_com) November 14, 2016

Salatiel Marcos Ortiz said his roommate assaulted him during an argument over Trump.

The pair began arguing, and Ortiz claims his roommate broke his finger and bit some of his ear off.

On Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the administration’s priority would be to use direct agencies “to focus on those who are in the country illegally and have a record” before going on the “work through the entire number of folks that are here illegally.”

Ortiz’s roommate reportedly threatened to kill him with a knife before Ortiz managed to make his escape to a local gas station.