Kellyanne Conway does stand-up: Video emerges of Trump aide’s comedy routine

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has provided some laughs this week, describing the inauguration crowd metrics as “alternative facts.” Yet, based on a comedy routine video which has emerged online, she has always been fond of a quip.

The video, aired in 1998, shows Trump’s top aide performing a stand-up routine in the Funniest Celebrity in Washington DC Contest in November 1998, while working for the Polling Company.

Kellyanne Conway bombing doing standup is going to be our generation's Hitler not getting into art school, isn't it? https://t.co/nksFUVIcbX — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) January 24, 2017

During the 10-minute routine, Conway made fun of her fellow contestants, the media and herself.

“I’m what they call a pundette,” Conway said, going on to explain a pundette is “a lightweight lightweight,” who goes on television and “says the same thing over and over and over and over again.”

Wow this is for sure the darkest timeline for a failed comedian: https://t.co/hs5dVCJEER — Miranda King (@mirpropaganda) January 24, 2017

One person tweeted an act of self-shaming after watching. “She was actually good and I hate you now for humanizing her.”