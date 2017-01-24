HomeViral

Kellyanne Conway does stand-up: Video emerges of Trump aide’s comedy routine

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has provided some laughs this week, describing the inauguration crowd metrics as “alternative facts.” Yet, based on a comedy routine video which has emerged online, she has always been fond of a quip.

The video, aired in 1998, shows Trump’s top aide performing a stand-up routine in the Funniest Celebrity in Washington DC Contest in November 1998, while working for the Polling Company.

During the 10-minute routine, Conway made fun of her fellow contestants, the media and herself.

“I’m what they call a pundette,” Conway said, going on to explain a pundette is “a lightweight lightweight,” who goes on television and “says the same thing over and over and over and over again.”

One person tweeted an act of self-shaming after watching. “She was actually good and I hate you now for humanizing her.”

