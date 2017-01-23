10-storey office block razed to the ground in five seconds (VIDEO)

An epic building demolition in Kansas has been filmed in all its destructive glory by onlookers who gathered to watch a 1972 office block being blasted to smithereens.

The 10-storey CenturyLink structure which was once the workplace for hundreds of people, was reduced to a dusty pile of rubble in just five seconds.

READ MORE: 19 buildings, 10 sec, & 5 tons of TNT: Epic demolition in central China (VIDEO)



Demolition teams planted explosives on the Johnson County business park building to ensure a safe and successful implosion.

According to Kansas highway patrol, sections of the nearby Interstate 435 had to be closed during the Sunday demolition.

#KHP helped with the road closures this morning for the implosion at I-435/Nall in Overland Park this morning! pic.twitter.com/lgcf73ohmt — Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) January 22, 2017

The demolition saw the implosion technique used for the first time at the site, which is undergoing redevelopment, the Kansas City Star reports. Razing the 1970s structure makes room for a new commercial building called Overland One.

READ MORE: Floating city? Mysterious skyscrapers in the clouds confuse locals (VIDEO)



The construction company behind the redevelopment released footage of the dramatic implosion. It reveals the devastating impact of the explosives on the large concrete office block, which disappears in a cloud of earthen dust.

Witnesses to the demolition also posted their own footage of the event.

One amateur clip, filmed from a nearby car park, provides a closer glimpse of the mini explosions being triggered up the side of the building.

Drone footage by Industrial & Wrecking also shows the sheer scale of the commercial building.