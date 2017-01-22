3,000 pounds of pot disguised as watermelons seized in fruit shipment

Over 3,000 pounds of marijuana, disguised as watermelons, was found in a commercial shipment of fruit by the US Customs and Border Patrol in Texas.

The huge drug seizure, which had a street value of over $600,000, went down in Pharr, Texas last Tuesday after CBP officers inspected the tractor trailer using a non-intrusive imaging system and a canine officer team.

When the police dog reacted positively to the presence of narcotics, officers discovered 390 watermelon shaped packages concealed beneath a shipment of actual watermelons.

“Smugglers continue to be creative as they attempt to introduce illegal narcotics into our country,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr. in a press release.

The drugs have been seized and an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security is underway.