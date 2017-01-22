Epic load of marbles 'lost' in US interstate trailer turnover (PHOTO)

Motorists travelling down a major Indianapolis highway were met with bizarre scenes when a truck driver literally lost his marbles.

According to Fox 59 News, an articulated truck shed its load on a busy stretch of Interstate 465 on Saturday, causing traffic disruptions for many motorists.

Images from the scene show tow trucks tending to the stricken vehicle, with mounds of marbles laying by the side of the road near Pendleton Pike.

http://TruckingFor.m Truck driver spills marbles on I-465, causes lane closure - Indianapolis Star https://t.co/6BX8ofam9g — TruckingForMe (@TruckingForMe) January 21, 2017

Showing off his use of emojis in a tweeted image of the accident, Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police reported that there were no injuries.

#Breaking A truck driver has lost his marbles...



Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm



No 🤕, 👀 for 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/XWHa6Wk8VE — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 21, 2017

“A truck driver has lost his marbles,” he said. “Literally, 38,000 pounds of them on I-465 SB at the 41mm.”

It is not clear what the massive cargo of marbles were for or where they were being transported. But the spillage reportedly led to traffic congestion in the area.