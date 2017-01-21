HomeViral

Alt-right leader ‘sucker punched’ by masked man during DC protest rally (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Alt-right leader ‘sucker punched’ by masked man during DC protest rally (VIDEO)
Richard Spencer © Spencer Selvidge / Reuters
Alt-right leader and white nationalist Richard Spencer has spoken of the moment a masked man sucker punched him “with all his might” during a Washington DC protest rally.
TrendsViral

The incident in the downtown area of the US capitol happened as Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute, was returning from celebrating the Friday inauguration of president Donald Trump.

Speaking on camera to a team of journalists, Spencer can be seen receiving a powerful thump in the side of the head by a man covering his face.

It came seconds after Spencer denied that he was part and parcel of a neo-Nazi movement.

It’s understood that the same person also struck Spencer on the cheek earlier.

The alt-right leader was in the middle of talking about how protesters of his political stance - which has seen label immigration “a last stand” for white Americans - accuse him of being a neo-Nazi.

Spencer took to social media to discuss the double punch attack, which he said occurred while he was carrying out a documentary interview and then answering questions from an Australian media outlet.

“We were in downtown DC near a restaurant that I like to go to and we just happened upon this serious demonstration in Franklin Square,” he said in a Periscope broadcast.

“While​ ​I​ ​was​ ​there​ ​was​ ​this​ ​screeching​ ​cat​ ​lady​ ​who​ ​seemed​ ​to​ ​recognise​ ​me​ ​and​ ​she​ ​was​ ​just screaming​ ​names.​ ​But​ ​that​ ​created​ ​a​ ​scene​ ​and​ ​so​ ​there​ ​were​ ​many​ ​other​ ​people​ ​who​ ​started gathering​ ​around.​ ​At​ ​one​ ​point​ ​there​ ​was​ ​just​ ​this​ ​big​ ​circle​ ​around​ ​me."

He​ ​said​ ​that​ ​after​ ​engaging​ ​with​ ​the​ ​crowd​ ​someone​ ​wearing​ ​a​ ​black​ ​mask​ ​punched​ ​him​ ​in​ ​the head​ ​twice.   

“He​ ​came​ ​out​ ​of​ ​nowhere​ ​and​ ​punched​ ​me.​ ​He​ ​didn’t​ ​really​ ​land​ ​one,​ ​there’s​ ​a​ ​little​ ​bit​ ​of swelling​ ​but​ ​it’s​ ​not​ ​a​ ​big​ ​deal.   

“This​ ​Australian​ ​broadcast​ ​company​ ​started​ ​talking​ ​to​ ​me.​ ​So​ ​I​ ​was​ ​talking​ ​to​ ​this​ ​Australian public​ ​television​ ​station​ ​and​ ​the​ ​guy​ ​came​ ​back​ ​and​ ​he​ ​punched​ ​me​ ​basically​ ​with​ ​all​ ​his​ ​might.  

 “He​ ​came​ ​out​ ​of​ ​nowhere​ ​and​ ​sucker​ ​punched​ ​me​ ​on​ ​my​ ​ear.​ ​I​ ​can’t​ ​heart​ ​to​ ​well​ ​out​ ​of​ ​my​ ​right ear​ ​at​ ​the​ ​moment,”​​ ​Spencer​ ​said.  

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.