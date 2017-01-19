Harambe’s grandmother dies, conspiracy theories begin & Russia blamed

While many were just getting over last year’s death of Harambe, it seems 2017 is off to a bad start for his fans after it emerged his grandmother, Josephine, had to be euthanized by zoo staff in Miami.

Damn, they killed Harambe's grandma...2017 taking L's already — Ryan McGlone (@CircaNever) 18 January 2017

The decision to euthanize the matriarch gorilla, 49, was taken following years of declining health. It was with “very heavy hearts” that zoo officials took the steps on Wednesday, Zoo Miami said in a Tweet.

With very heavy hearts we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, Josephine, as well as chimpanzee, Binti. https://t.co/jj4JKCErvepic.twitter.com/FSm1D0iacJ — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) 18 January 2017

“This morning, when Josephine could hardly move, even to reach for her favorite treat, the staff knew the right thing to do, they made the very difficult decision to humanely euthanize her,” The zoo said on Facebook.

Just 1 day before #Trump is inaugurated and there's been an avalanche, a building collapse, a bus crash and Harambe's grandmother has died. — lee connor (@leelad77) 19 January 2017

Now Harambe's grandmother is assassinated. How deep does the conspiracy go?! https://t.co/h5GbzKsdkV — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) 18 January 2017

rumours going round that harambe's grandmother has been killed. this better not be true. I can't be going through this heartache again — Scotty whitmore (@Soundyboy) 19 January 2017

The elderly primate was born in the wild in 1967, before being brought to Zoo Miami in 1983. She gave birth to the first gorilla born at the zoo a year later. In 2009, Josephine, practically blind from cataracts, received historic surgery involving the implantation of artificial lenses, greatly improving her quality of life.

Harambe's grandmother #Josephine died, sad couple months for that family... Also heard Harambe's sex tape was leaked, let the guy #RIPpic.twitter.com/zhiWVRQsxu — ♡Sher☆ (@ShernoviaR) 19 January 2017

Harambe's grandmother has died in a zoo in Miami, they're trying to end the blood line people WAKE UP #Harambe#josephine — Callum Cunningham (@CallumTheWise) 19 January 2017

The inevitable outpouring of grief for the world’s most famous ape family followed on social media, with #RIPJosephine trending shortly after the news emerged.

We all thought 2017 would be easier on us, and we were wrong. 2017 can't go up from here. #RIPHarambe#RIPJosephinepic.twitter.com/8uUzlUwIfY — Cameron Kuehl (@KuehlCameron) 19 January 2017

Not in a good fuckin mood. First we lost harambe now harambes grandma. Fuckin kill me next why don't you. #RIPJosephine 😪 — Brennen Taylor (@BrennenTaylor) 19 January 2017

Omg people are going to riot 😳😳😳 #harambehttps://t.co/UymfLIqdid — Kat Fisher (@KITKATFISHER) 19 January 2017

While some were unable to come to terms with the death of a gorilla which had survived well beyond the typical life expectancy of 40 years, it wasn’t long before some pointed to everyone’s favorite enemy of the moment, Russia, as the cause of Josephine’s death.

It's a conspiracy against the Harambe bloodline. Russia has hacked our zookeepers https://t.co/tjmXZT1FY5 — Ricky Bobby (@The_HEF_BOMB) 19 January 2017

Harambe's family out here getting slaughtered. I think it's the government's doing. They probably found out Harambe had ties with Russia. https://t.co/ujqfxQ93PW — Travis (@iTrav35) 19 January 2017

It’s been a bad start to 2017 for gorillas. Josephine's death follows that of 34-year-old Binti, who passed away following a blood clot earlier this month at Zoo Miami. The world’s oldest known gorilla, Colo, also died on Tuesday at Columbus Zoo in Ohio, at the remarkable age of 60.