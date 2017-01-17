Kenyan wives should ‘deny sex to husbands’ in bid to oust president

A Kenyan member of parliament has urged women to withhold sex from their husbands until they register to vote ahead of a national election which could hinge on the participation of horny males.

"Women, this is the strategy you should adopt. It is the best. Deny them sex until they show you their voter's card," she told voters at a recent election campaign event.

"Deny them sex until they show you their voters card." 😩😩😩😩 Ho tla ba joang ka Kenya ka moo banna? 😂😂😂😂 — Edward Lion (@SThoora) January 17, 2017

Mishi Mboko said the sex strike strategy will push up the number of male voters and help her Orange Democratic Movement party – part of the broader National Super Alliance (Nasa) – challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid for a second term.

“Keep your legs tight until they prove to you that they are registered,” she said. “If they prove it then give them your best game.”

#Brekko Funny way to get pple to register as voters.. but can they work?

No sex without a viters card! #VoterListingKepic.twitter.com/YvbXZUasU6 — MAJIMAJI (@MajimajiKenya) January 17, 2017

Mboko’s own husband, however, won’t be subject to a sex drought as he has already registered.

The deadline for voting registration is February 17, with the national poll due to take place in August.

Sex strikes are a common form of political action in Kenya. In 2009, thousands of women undertook a week long sex strike to bring an end to a months-long political impasse.