Red lights out: Amsterdam power outage causes commuter chaos

A mass power blackout hit large parts of Amsterdam, causing chaos for morning commuters as transport services ground to a halt and traffic bottlenecked around the city.

The power outage turned the lights out over the Dutch capital and surrounding areas in the early hours of the morning with a knock-on effect for trains, trams and metro services.

A large blackout has hit parts of the Dutch capital of Amsterdam and nearby cities, leaving at least 364,000 customers without power — BNO News (@BNONews) January 17, 2017

Locals were quick to share images online of the unlit city, showing Amsterdam draped in darkness.

#stroomstoring See the total blackout in Amsterdam right now: https://t.co/j7XdA1VaYwpic.twitter.com/w1WrWNbGIy — TAC Buzz (@TACbuzz) January 17, 2017 So there is a massive power outage in Amsterdam and half of Holland... looks like a zombie apocalypse or WOIII... #amsterdam — ZeroAnnoyance (@ZeroAnnoyance) January 17, 2017

Black-out in Amsterdam! #amsterdam #thenetherlands #blackout #nopower #darkness #bedtime A video posted by Bo (@boridder) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

The blackout began at 4:15 am, BNO News reports. A number of websites with servers in Amsterdam were affected by the outage, which forced the sites offline.

The fault originated at the Hemweg power plant in Amsterdam, utility company Liander said. The cause of the outage was not immediately known.

People used candles and the lights from their vehicles to see in the dark. Those with gas power were happy to still be able to make tea.

Mobile phone networks experienced a surge in calls as the power outage hit.

All of Amsterdam’s power was brought back by 8:20 am, with all power restored by 9 am.