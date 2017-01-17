Monster alligator stuns onlookers during casual stroll in Florida (VIDEO)
The gator, nicknamed ‘Humpback’ on account of its large curved back, is seen slowly stepping across a clearing at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland in the Sunshine State.
“I love Circle B. Nature at its best,” said Kim Joines who posted the video to Facebook after her rare sighting of ‘Humpback’ on a recent visit to reserve.
Circle B Bar never ceases to amaze and inspire. I didn't find many arthropods today, but that doesn't mean I was disappointed. This is Mr. Humpback, now known in our house as Godzilla. Today we had the incredible experience of watching this amazing animal cross the trail in front of us (and a few other lucky hikers). He is ~14-15 feet long (the trail here is ~6 ft across). Given his size he is likely over 40 years old, maybe even 50. I don't think I need any caffeine for a while. Canon T6i & EF-S 55-250mm IS STM.
Speaking to an impressed WKMG, Joiner confirmed the video was real. She estimated ‘Humpback’ to be at least 12ft (3.7 meters) long and described the weight simply as “Huge!”
Lakeland Police Department posted the video to Facebook with the caption “Who Says Dinosaurs Are Extinct?”
Florida is no stranger to large reptiles. Last year an even bigger alligator was seen strolling across a golf course in Palmetto.