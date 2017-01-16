‘Compelling’ video of 'bigfoot family’ at Yellowstone divides web

A so-called “bigfoot family” has been caught on camera walking around Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

The footage, which was filmed on Christmas Day, is a cellphone recording of a live camera feed near the Old Faithful geyser at the famous park, resulting in some very pixelated footage.

Although the video begins with two of the mysterious figures sitting down, they’re then joined by four others.

“My biggest fear is that because of the poor quality nobody will watch it or think it could be important,” YouTuber Bahinko wrote in the video’s description.

“Sure the video is awful and blurry but look at it a couple of times and you realize it is still good enough to make out what is happening. You can see them interacting with each other using hand gestures pointing out things in the distance and even patting one another on the back.”

There have been numerous alleged sightings of bigfoot in various locations around the world, although primarily in the US. Described as hairy and ape-like in stature, proponents of their existence claim they walk upright like humans and usually measure anywhere between six and 10ft tall.

Having clocked up almost 20,000 views, a vast number of people are of the belief that this particular sighting is indeed legitimate, describing it as “very compelling,” “awesome” and “as real as it gets.”

Others have been a little more suspect of the recording, with some suggesting that it was instead a group of backpackers or skiers, with one YouTube user branding the footage “blurry garbage.”

The apparent sighting was filmed near to the scene of a similar recording from December 2014, which bigfoot enthusiasts claimed showed a sasquatch close to a herd of buffalo at the park.