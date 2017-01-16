World Snow Day celebrated globally, postponed in Russia’s Far East due to… snow (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

People across the globe celebrated World Snow Day by sharing images of snow covered landscapes, while also taking part in winter wonderland activities. Not everyone, however, was able to join in on the fun – for somewhat different reasons than expected.

While the festivities are obviously a no-go in areas that have no snow, the celebration along with its activities, which include hockey, sledding, and making snowmen, were cancelled in one part of Russia due to too much snow.

The Russian Island of Sakhalin in the Far East have postponed World Snow Day festivities to next weekend due to a blizzard, according to local authorities.

Elsewhere in Russia, however, snow revelers came out in full force on Sunday.

A photo posted by Sergey Fokin (@serg7921) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:52am PST

The event, organized by the International Ski Federation, aims to encourage people, especially children, to get out and enjoy the snow. It is practiced in several countries, including the US, Canada, Russia, and France.

Many parts of the world are currently blanketed in the white fluffy stuff, providing ample opportunities for winter fun – and even the animals are getting involved.

Let's enjoy winter time! Animals have fun in winter at the Siberian Tiger Park in NE China's #Jilin Province pic.twitter.com/1FmyIAiZoB — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 15, 2017

Pony enjoys rolling around in the snow in northern Japan. Sign up for the Newswire today: https://t.co/wc8jPzz1Tfpic.twitter.com/cUmMswixVf — Storyful (@Storyful) January 15, 2017

Hier will ich bleiben! #winter #snow #jackrussell #gassi #sunday #haveaniceday #winterwonderland A photo posted by Tobsonbergus (@tobsonbergus) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:28am PST

Winter has arrived with a vengeance in Europe, with some parts of France, Poland, and Ukraine experiencing power cuts recently due to winter storms.

Freezing temperatures did not, however, deter people from braving the cold and making the most of their winter wonderlands.

#worldsnowday #kläppen A photo posted by Pär G (@iparg) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:05am PST

Wonderful day ☀️🎿❄️⛄️ #Tarvisio #fun #explore #enjoy #experience #scuolasci #evolution3lands #worldsnowday #julianalps A photo posted by Evolution3Lands - Tarvisio (@evolution3lands) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:24am PST

Snow continues in Istanbul ❄ Historical mosques, the symbols of the city, are still covered in white 😊 #istanbulmomentspic.twitter.com/6Qeek08CGt — istanbul (@istanbul) January 15, 2017

It’s just not Europe, however, that is in the middle of a snow storm – parts of Japan, China, and Afghanistan have also been snowed under during the cold snap.

Ethereal photos capture the Forbidden City in Beijing and the Great Wall of China after the snow has driven tourists away pic.twitter.com/gkYwLWJIKa — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) January 15, 2017

#Kabul Covered In A Blanket Of Snow For A Second Day https://t.co/B7Ee4WEgZopic.twitter.com/9p83ScZXVE — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 15, 2017

RT @theunipiper: News flash: The City of Portland Just Bought a 3rd Snow Plow... pic.twitter.com/iK1cDjRiPX — Social Media Insider (@SocialMedia411) January 15, 2017

Some people have been left disappointed by the lack of snow coming their way.

In Northern Ireland, the police force took to Facebook to express their devastation at the lack of snow balls for them to throw.

“You broke our snow craving hearts,” they wrote above a wanted poster for a local weatherman, described as the “dream destroyer”.