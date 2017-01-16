World Snow Day celebrated globally, postponed in Russia’s Far East due to… snow (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
While the festivities are obviously a no-go in areas that have no snow, the celebration along with its activities, which include hockey, sledding, and making snowmen, were cancelled in one part of Russia due to too much snow.
The Russian Island of Sakhalin in the Far East have postponed World Snow Day festivities to next weekend due to a blizzard, according to local authorities.
Elsewhere in Russia, however, snow revelers came out in full force on Sunday.
Детство, детство ты куда ушло...🙈😊 погодка 👍🏻... в кое веке нет ветра😁тишь да гладь, да благодать...🤗☀️🌦🎿 набегались, накатались, в снегу навалялись, в общем от души погрузились в беззаботное детство благодаря доченьке...❤️😍💋👨👩👧 #омск#воскреснаяпрогулка#каквдетстве#свежийснегвсегдарадость#мояжизнь#моясемьямоевсе#15января#всемирныйденьснега#WorldSnowDay
The event, organized by the International Ski Federation, aims to encourage people, especially children, to get out and enjoy the snow. It is practiced in several countries, including the US, Canada, Russia, and France.
Many parts of the world are currently blanketed in the white fluffy stuff, providing ample opportunities for winter fun – and even the animals are getting involved.
Let's enjoy winter time! Animals have fun in winter at the Siberian Tiger Park in NE China's #Jilin Province pic.twitter.com/1FmyIAiZoB— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 15, 2017
Pony enjoys rolling around in the snow in northern Japan. Sign up for the Newswire today: https://t.co/wc8jPzz1Tfpic.twitter.com/cUmMswixVf— Storyful (@Storyful) January 15, 2017
Corgi Enjoying First Snow! pic.twitter.com/ia9NIMBnQS— Earth Pics_☔_Fahad (@sweet44x) January 15, 2017
Winter has arrived with a vengeance in Europe, with some parts of France, Poland, and Ukraine experiencing power cuts recently due to winter storms.
Freezing temperatures did not, however, deter people from braving the cold and making the most of their winter wonderlands.
One year on, we're having a snow day! ❄️🏂 #Pushtheboundaries@RedBullAustria@Max33Verstappenpic.twitter.com/ZduXFZGjHP— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 15, 2017
Snow continues in Istanbul ❄ Historical mosques, the symbols of the city, are still covered in white 😊 #istanbulmomentspic.twitter.com/6Qeek08CGt— istanbul (@istanbul) January 15, 2017
It’s just not Europe, however, that is in the middle of a snow storm – parts of Japan, China, and Afghanistan have also been snowed under during the cold snap.
Ethereal photos capture the Forbidden City in Beijing and the Great Wall of China after the snow has driven tourists away pic.twitter.com/gkYwLWJIKa— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) January 15, 2017
#Japan Airlines landing on a snow day at #Osaka -Itami Airport#Boeing#B767 -300 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/eyxd3OOxa5— pilot (@UAVPILOT07) January 15, 2017
#Kabul Covered In A Blanket Of Snow For A Second Day https://t.co/B7Ee4WEgZopic.twitter.com/9p83ScZXVE— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 15, 2017
RT @theunipiper: News flash: The City of Portland Just Bought a 3rd Snow Plow... pic.twitter.com/iK1cDjRiPX— Social Media Insider (@SocialMedia411) January 15, 2017
Some people have been left disappointed by the lack of snow coming their way.
In Northern Ireland, the police force took to Facebook to express their devastation at the lack of snow balls for them to throw.
“You broke our snow craving hearts,” they wrote above a wanted poster for a local weatherman, described as the “dream destroyer”.