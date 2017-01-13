NintendoSwitch: Gamers react as March release date announced

Nintendo’s unveiling of its much-anticipated new console Switch at a conference in Tokyo has left gamers divided ahead of the hybrid’s March release date.

The first peek into the new device and its games was revealed at a Nintendo presentation where the company announced the Switch console would go on sale March 3. Retail prices of $299.99 in the US and £279.99 in the UK are higher than expected and have annoyed some previously-eager fans.

No doubt I'll get the #nintendoswitch at some point.But that price and lack of launch titles is abit off putting.Hype has died big time! — Mark D (@MarkMCFC10) January 13, 2017

#nintendoswitch

USA price $299.99

UK price £289.99 *exchange rate should make it £246 though@NintendoUK overpriced yourselves #wontbuy — Cerberus (@CerberusPhotos) January 13, 2017

@DaleMcDowell_ no no and no — billie jean (@sttenny) January 13, 2017

That was probably the worst console presentation I've ever seen! #NintendoSwitch#Painful — DJmizuhara (∩'ᴗ')⊇ (@DJmizuhara) January 13, 2017

News of the return of some much-loved classic games, however, was enough to please some fans as Nintendo announced a brand new Mario title, ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ and a new Legend of Zelda title ‘The Breath of the Wild’.

The future of the new Zelda game had been uncertain but is now set to feature on both Switch and Wii U. It’s addition to the Switch appeared to be the console’s saving grace for some gamers.

The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes to #NintendoSwitch on 3/3! pic.twitter.com/bXL540cxC5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

Lads the #NintendoSwitch games look insaaaane (I'm literally just talking about Zelda and Mario BUT STILLLLL) — Seán Connolly (@TheSonicScrew) January 13, 2017

This is the complete Japanese #NintendoSwitch games line-up, as per the official website. pic.twitter.com/8EvAlLc4K9 — Alicia (@kubuskwal) January 13, 2017

Time to start filling the penny jar towards the #nintendoswitch . That Zelda looks like the Zelda I've always wanted :) — HarryAtomic 🐋💨 (@HarryAtomicYT) January 13, 2017

It's been 6 hours and I just can't get over that #NintendoSwitch trailer. Zelda looks flippin amazing ima break the bank for that lol — BluePaw (@bluepaww) January 13, 2017

The #nintendoswitch presentation was so awkward and the game announcements were underwhelming but I still pre-ordered it. Cos of Zelda. Duh. — Joe Belham (@theJdog) January 13, 2017

Switch can be used as a handheld console and with a TV when docked. It has an innovative JoyCon controller which allows players take part in multiplayer games.

Nintendo has also revealed that Switch users will be able to play and chat with other gamers online through a paid-for subscription service similar to Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus.

It will start with a free trial before charging in the autumn. Up to eight consoles will be able to connect together locally for multiplayer games.

Another surprising announcement which has piqued the interest of gaming fans is news that the Nintendo Switch will not be region-locked, meaning any Switch console will be able to play any game from any region.

The console is available for pre-orders, with many already locking in their order ahead of the March arrival.

Already received a sorry we are out of stock on #nintendoswitch from Amazon. Oh welk — dyfed (@dyfedbowen) January 13, 2017

Just preordered my #nintendoswitch Only 48 days till I can get my hands on it 😁 — Dylan Hyland (@DylanEoinHyland) January 13, 2017

Pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch this morning. The FOMA is real lol, figured they would be sold out by now. #nintendoswitch — Zach Smith (@nutzacio) January 13, 2017





