Chilly end of world sign predicted by ‘Italian Nostradamus’ sighted in southern Italy (PHOTOS)

Snow falling on the usually sun-baked beaches of southern Italy may be the first sign that the end of days is nigh – at least, according to the prophecy from philosopher Matteo Tafuri, which is starting to come to life nearly 500 years after his death.

“Salento of palm trees and mild south wind, snowy Salento but never after the touch. Two days of snow, two flashes in the sky, I know the world ends, but I do not yearn,” Tafuri’s prophecy read.

Unusually cold weather in southern Italy has seen the first stage of his apocalyptic prediction seemingly come true, with the beaches of Salento covered in snow.

Salento e son contento ☃️❄️🌊 #PocaNeve #PugliaInnevata #nonscapisckiùnind #LetItSnow #PugliaIsTheNewTrentino A photo posted by Giulio Di Gioia (@nikkor_) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:52am PST

The rare sight of snow on sand may be a novelty for local Instagrammers but for those who take Tafuri’s words seriously, they are worrying times as they are left hoping the flashes in the sky he predicted to follow fail to materialize.

Lasciateci in pace mentre ci innamoriamo ancora di più di un posto bloccato dalla neve, con la gente tra l'inerme e lo sconvolto... 😏💘❄️ #love#puglia#iced#asud#missit#placetobe A photo posted by Chiara Totaro (@chiaratotaro) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:16am PST

Along with most of Europe, Italy is experiencing an extremely cold period of weather. Unlike the north of the country, Salento in the south rarely sees snow and ice. Schools were closed in the area. At least eight people are reported to have died in the cold weather across Italy, reported the Daily Mail.

Tafuri, who hailed from Soleto, 400 kilometers from Salerno, earned the nickname the “Italian Nostradamus” thanks to his apocalyptic predictions.

Born in 1492, Tafuri studied philosophy and medicine in Naples before traveling to England, where he was imprisoned on accusations of heresy. After being released he travelled to Ireland, France, Spain and Africa before returning to Soleto where he was imprisoned for witchcraft.

After 15 months, he was released and lived out the rest of his life in his hometown, impoverished and despised by the locals.