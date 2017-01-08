Supertanker’s seriously close call in snowy Istanbul (VIDEO)

Residents of the Tarabya district in Istanbul, already coping with unusually heavy snowfall over the past few days, were astonished to find a supertanker carrying hundreds of cargo containers bursting through the fog and almost running aground.

Just minutes before the Bosphorus strait was closed to shipping traffic early on January 7 due to adverse weather conditions, the container ship made a beeline for the Sea of Marmara at high speed.

A video posted by Serdar Ağalar (@serdaragalar) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:42am PST

Initial shocked reactions quickly give way to nervous laughter as onlookers realized the ship wasn’t going to crash into the shore.

A video posted by Doğa Kaygısız (@doga.kaygisiz) on Jan 7, 2017 at 11:16am PST

There were no reports of damage or injuries.