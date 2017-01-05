50 Taiwanese pole dancers escort 76yo politician’s funeral procession (VIDEO)

Fifty exotic dancers riding on top of luxury vehicles saw a Taiwanese politician off to the afterlife in a bizarre public funeral ceremony in the east Asian nation.

Following the death of Chiayi county politician Tung Hsiang, a troupe of female pole dancers performed steamy routines on top of a beach buggy motorcade.

The funeral strip procession took place on Tuesday, reports the Oriental Daily News, and was organised by Hsiang’s son, who spoke of his father’s excitement for life.

The politician’s final trip took two hours and caused roads around Chiayi city to be closed. Video of the unusual funeral parade shows locals lining the route to pay their respect and enjoying the spectacle.

In the footage, pop music with the lyrics ‘Shake it for me’ can be heard blaring from speakers, while women in skimpy tops and shorts dance on top of the vehicles.

Hsiang, who held the position of speaker for Chiayi county’s local government, died at the age of 76 in December.

According to the Taiwan News, more than 100 luxury cars and 50 scantily clad women were involved in the procession.