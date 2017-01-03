CNN mocked for using screengrabs from Fallout 4 in Russian hacking story

CNN has been mocked after the news network was caught using screengrabs from the popular post-apocalyptic video game Fallout 4 in a story about “Russian hacking.”

.@CNN used a photo from a website that replicates the terminal hacking from Fallout. Neat trick! #FakeNews#russianhackingpic.twitter.com/xh9StOOhF9 — McFeels (@jazzhandmcfeels) January 3, 2017

Vigilant Reddit user Poofylicious spotted something familiar about a recent story about President Barack Obama imposing sanctions on Russia over alleged “Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

The network had used a screengrab of the very popular video game to tell its story. The post-apocalyptic role-playing adventure features a mini game where players “hack” terminals to get access to computer systems and internal correspondence. The video clip has since been updated and no longer shows the awkward moment.

In reality, the hacking game is more like a word puzzle in the jumble of letters on the computer screen. Although it doesn’t portray hacking in reality, CNN deemed the footage ideal to use for a story about Russian hacking.

Photo 1 - Screenshot from CNN Russian hacking report

Photo 2 - Screenshot from video game Fallout 4



Poofylicious took a screen grab of the CNN story and the news soon spread on Reddit and other social media platforms.

You couldn't script a show about CNN's incompetence...they are too stupid for believable fiction. https://t.co/llmPy5t0TM — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) January 3, 2017

While the Fallout image was only used for a few seconds of B-roll during the story, the network has been lambasted for more serious forays into ‘fakenews’. Redditors and social media users were quick to mock the news organization for using the video game footage, with many describing the move as another example of ‘fake news.’

CNN is using a video game screenshot to show how Russia is hacking us! 😂😂😂#FallOut4#CNNisCancerhttps://t.co/N8rIQZ1XrR — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) January 3, 2017

CNN uses screenshot from 'Fall Out 4' for tweet about Russian hack claims. You just can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/ooSX0dpUmv — Matt Dougan (@Americooligan) January 3, 2017

Even Bethesda Game Studios, creators of the Fallout games got in on the joke.

@KASE_WINDU wait till they discover FO4 players were actually helping Russians and cracking real security through that mini game. pic.twitter.com/VWofHdSyy7 — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) January 2, 2017

Others used the opportunity to mock the Russian hacking narrative.

