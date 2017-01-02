#Brexit, #WikiLeaks & #Trump: RT’s top tweets of #2016 (PHOTOS)
2016 also saw activists and water defenders triumph at Standing Rock, successfully blocking the Dakota Access Pipeline project, as well as major upsets in both the Brexit vote in the UK and the presidential election in the US.
Here are the top RT tweets that brought this year’s key events straight to you.
February
Saudi court sentences man to 10 years and 2,000 lashes for atheist tweets
Saudi court sentences man to 10 years & 2,000 lashes for atheist tweets https://t.co/gvRdgiXTENpic.twitter.com/afjg9kETos— RT (@RT_com) February 28, 2016
URGENT: Leonardo #Dicaprio finally wins Oscar for role in The Revenant
URGENT: Leonardo #DiCaprio finally wins #Oscar for role in The Revenant https://t.co/jrgqh3SZPRpic.twitter.com/5WVCKP5NKD— RT (@RT_com) February 29, 2016
March
‘Allah ordered me’ to kill child: Beheading nanny appears smiling in court
‘Allah ordered me’ to kill child: Beheading nanny appears smiling in court https://t.co/uQJUmnU77Spic.twitter.com/ztziXV1Anw— RT (@RT_com) March 2, 2016
UPDATE: 55 passengers,7 intl crew members killed as #Boeing-737 crashes in Southern Russia
UPDATE: 55 passengers,7 intl crew members killed as #Boeing-737 crashes in Southern Russia https://t.co/bfeuoVdREnpic.twitter.com/5trmC61fRx— RT (@RT_com) March 19, 2016
BREAKING: 11 dead, 20 injured at #Brussels airport explosion - reports
BREAKING: 11 dead, 20 injured at #Brussels airport explosion - reports https://t.co/aElFMYNuF5 (pic @davidcrunelle) pic.twitter.com/7TjVqaNZf6— RT (@RT_com) March 22, 2016
FIRST PHOTO: Inside #brusselsairport terminal after two large explosions
FIRST PHOTO: Inside #brusselsairport terminal after two large explosions https://t.co/aElFMYNuF5#Zaventempic.twitter.com/YeAHXJECoE— RT (@RT_com) March 22, 2016
May
BREAKING: #EgyptAir flight 804 disappears en route from Paris to Cairo with over 60 on board https://t.co/BA0vr0tnhTpic.twitter.com/3Ij4YuuBDn— RT (@RT_com) May 19, 2016
June
URGENT: CCTV of police shooting an #Istanbul airport attacker before he detonated himself
URGENT: CCTV of police shooting an #Istanbul airport attacker before he detonated himself https://t.co/mWdIwcxl7epic.twitter.com/ZxCcmPWjrD— RT (@RT_com) June 28, 2016
BREAKING: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali dies at age 74
BREAKING: Boxing legend Muhammad Ali dies at age 74 https://t.co/9Yd0N6DJS2pic.twitter.com/gNKxVnIU3L— RT (@RT_com) June 4, 2016
BREAKING: 1,000,000 sign petition calling for 2nd #Brexit referendum
BREAKING: 1,000,000 sign petition calling for 2nd #Brexit referendum https://t.co/40bBcasU02pic.twitter.com/Cr1FuEbqvT— RT (@RT_com) June 25, 2016
August
Soros hacked, thousands of Open Society Foundations files released online
Soros hacked, thousands of Open Society Foundations files released online https://t.co/qGGTe4F87T— RT (@RT_com) August 14, 2016
September
Anonymous hacker who helped expose gang rape faces 16 years in prison, rapists walk free
Anonymous hacker who helped expose the gang rape faces 16 years in prison, rapists walk free https://t.co/xJ5p7isJeCpic.twitter.com/dxZHw65iyp— RT (@RT_com) September 9, 2016
Photo Bombing: Syrian rebel accidentally triggers explosion while taking selfie
Photo Bombing: Syrian rebel accidentally triggers explosion while taking selfie https://t.co/ORTHKO49kapic.twitter.com/KAyIvnld7D— RT (@RT_com) September 16, 2016
November
RT and WikiLeaks ‘collusion’ explained
RT & @wikileaks 'collusion' explained https://t.co/9I830gMCcjpic.twitter.com/GSPxeDsmfx— RT (@RT_com) November 1, 2016
#BREAKING: ‘Russia is ready to restore relations with US’ - Putin on #Trump victory
#BREAKING: 'Russia is ready to restore relations with US' - #Putin on #Trump victory https://t.co/tYa6konjTg#USElection2016#PresidentTrumppic.twitter.com/giWOS8OeiY— RT (@RT_com) November 9, 2016
Fidel Castro, Cuba’s longtime leader dies at 90
BREAKING: Fidel Castro, Cuba’s longtime leader dies at 90 https://t.co/gLbbz5jyuTpic.twitter.com/yP5q78px6d— RT (@RT_com) November 26, 2016
Plane carrying Brazilian football team missing in #Colombia – reports
URGENT: Plane carrying Brazilian football team missing in #Colombia – reports https://t.co/6M4zYewpe6pic.twitter.com/XNIYmvPEeF— RT (@RT_com) November 29, 2016
December
BREAKING: #DAPL protesters proclaim #victory as pipeline forced to change route
BREAKING: #DAPL protesters proclaim #victory as pipeline forced to change route – statement https://t.co/mEmggmlGkX— RT (@RT_com) December 4, 2016
PHOTO: Shooter standing behind Russian Ambassador moments before opening fire
PHOTO: Shooter standing behind Russian Ambassador moments before opening fire https://t.co/sj5VJm1yUV#Turkeypic.twitter.com/w0nj6CMGVp— RT (@RT_com) December 19, 2016
UPDATE: Police detained ‘wrong man’ #BerlinAttack suspect still at large – German media
UPDATE: Police detained ‘wrong man’ #BerlinAttack suspect still at large – German media https://t.co/wSxFypCQfKpic.twitter.com/pLt2NknOeg— RT (@RT_com) December 20, 2016