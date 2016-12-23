‘Some kind of signal to the Russians?’ Snowden’s KFC tweet confuses internet

Donald Trump is no longer the king of bizarre KFC tweets after Edward Snowden featured a branded bucket of the fast food restaurant’s “chicken” in a photo wishing his followers “Happy Holidays.”

“In times of hate, love is a revolution. Happy Holidays, internet,” Snowden tweeted Thursday, alongside a picture of him in a loving embrace with his girlfriend, Lindsay Mills, and a big bucket of KFC.

In times of hate, love is a revolution. Happy Holidays, internet. pic.twitter.com/7hVAATLQUV — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 22, 2016

“Enjoy the Citizen Four-Piece Meals at all participating KFC locations,” one tweet read as social media users became confused by the bucket’s prominence in the image.

@Snowden Enjoy the Citizen Four-Piece Meals at all participating KFC locations. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 22, 2016

“Snowden.Trump. When we see a bucket of KFC is it some kind of signal to the Russians?” one user asked, wondering if the Kremlin was now using buckets of chicken as a means of communication.

Snowden..Trump. When we see a bucket of KFC is it some kind of signal to the Russians? https://t.co/p8hSiOvndW — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 22, 2016

Some wondered if Snowden was now making money off sponsored content, being paid to include famous brands on his popular social feed.

lol please tell me Snowden is doing sponsored tweets for KFC. https://t.co/lY2u7nxhJV — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 23, 2016

...is edward snowden doing sponsored content for KFC? https://t.co/iYAri0sXLe — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) December 22, 2016

It turns out though that the whistleblower just loves chicken, claiming he has "never been paid for any posts. It's just something we do.”

@rklein90@kfc Hahaha, no. I've never been paid for any posts. It's just something we do. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 22, 2016

Snowden’s tweet brought back memories of when Donald Trump tweeted a picture of himself enjoying the Colonel’s chicken aboard his private plane, confusingly using a knife and fork.

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania - departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

.@Snowden I think the big winner of 2016 is KFC pic.twitter.com/Cz5l0nGeVg — Oli Carr (@OliCarrUK) December 22, 2016