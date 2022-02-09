Multiple DC schools receive bomb threats – police

Several Washington, DC schools have been evacuated over bomb threats, including one that had similar security issues a day prior

Police in Washington, DC announced on Wednesday that multiple schools in the area had been evacuated, and officers are investigating multiple bomb threats. DC Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said three public high schools had received bomb threats over the last 24 hours, calling the incidents “troubling.”

MPD is responding to multiple bomb threats around the District including DCPS and DC Charter Schools. Schools are currently being evacuated. Investigations are ongoing. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2022

Local media identified Ron Brown, Roosevelt, and Dunbar High School as those being evacuated. Two charter schools, Idea Public Charter and DC Seed Public Charter School, were identified as having received threats too. Police revealed on Wednesday afternoon that KIPP DC College Preparatory was also targeted.

Each of the schools have been cleared with no hazardous material found. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 9, 2022

DC Police and DC Fire and EMS responded to the threats and have said all schools have been cleared for hazardous materials.

Dunbar High School hosted a visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff on Tuesday in honor of Black History Month, but Secret Service rushed Emhoff out of the school due to a bomb threat. The school was then evacuated. A spokesperson for DC Public Schools later said the building was “clear” after police investigated.

It is unclear if the bomb threats issued on Wednesday are related to the incident a day prior, or what the specifics of the threats were.