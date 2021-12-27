 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2021 20:14
‘Ethical standards’ put whites at back of line for Covid-19 treatment

Minnesota public health agency has prioritized non-white residents in rationing of monoclonal antibodies
'Ethical standards' put whites at back of line for Covid-19 treatment
© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton

Minnesota’s state health department has adopted new ethical standards that include considering a person’s skin color in determining who can receive a potentially life-saving treatment for Covid-19 patients.

At issue is allocation of monoclonal antibodies, which have been in hot demand and short supply after proving effective in helping to prevent Covid-19 illnesses from becoming severe. The lab-created antibodies help a patient’s immune system fight disease.

Minnesota’s revised “ethical framework” for rationing of medical care was posted late last week, noting that “race and ethnicity alone, apart from other underlying health conditions, may be considered in determining eligibility” for monoclonal antibody therapies (mAbs). The department cited a finding by the US Food and Drug Administration that race and ethnicity may place Covid-19 patients at elevated risk of progression to severe illness.

Vermont opens up Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and over... as long as they 'identify' as any color other than WHITE

Data on such risk provides the “ethical justification” for prioritizing non-white patients, according to the framework. The policy doesn’t reflect “moral judgments about the relative social worth of particular groups or arguments about reparations for historical injustices related to race, ethnicity or disability status,” the department said.

The state is using a scoring system to determine the level of priority that a patient should be given in determining eligibility for mAbs. A non-white racial status is worth two points in the system, the same weighting given to such categories as a patient being 65 or older or being 55 or older and having cardiovascular disease.

The policy means that if a white patient and a black patient are both 70 years old and suffering from cardiovascular disease, the white person would have a screening score of four and the black person would get six points (assuming neither has other pre-existing conditions that merit special consideration).

Depending on how severe mAbs shortages become, those scores could make the difference between which patient gets treatment. The state has advised health care providers to deprioritize patients with low screening scores and to ratchet up the eligibility bar “as scarcity deepens.”

