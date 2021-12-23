Kamala Harris tested for Covid after exposure

The White House announced that US Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for Covid-19 after she spent the day with a staffer who went on to test positive to the virus.

Harris tested negative in both an antigen and PCR test after a staffer – who spent the day with Harris on Tuesday – tested positive on Wednesday.

The staff member had tested negative in daily tests until Wednesday and is “fully vaccinated and boosted and did not experience symptoms,” according to a White House statement, which noted that “others who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance.”

Harris will be tested again on Friday and Monday to ensure that she has not caught the virus, however the Vice President will not be required to quarantine as she is fully vaccinated.

On Monday, an aide to President Joe Biden also tested positive for Covid-19 after working with Biden in the days prior on Air Force One. Biden received negative tests following the exposure and, like Harris, did not undergo quarantine due to his fully vaccinated status.