 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE: Vladimir Putin holds annual year-end press conference
HomeWorld News

Musk invokes TRANS fury after wading into culture war by branding gender pronouns an ‘esthetic nightmare’

17 Dec, 2020 09:16
Get short URL
Musk invokes TRANS fury after wading into culture war by branding gender pronouns an ‘esthetic nightmare’
Elon Musk (inset) is being torched on Twitter for not being pro-trans enough. © Global Look Press
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has invoked the ire of the alphabet people once again by tweeting an edgy meme poking fun at those who share their personal pronouns in their Twitter bios.

“I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare,” Musk tweeted in response to an article titled ‘Real Friends Interrupt You When You Are Making A Mistake’, which criticized his penchant for edgy memes.

Displaying personal pronouns on Twitter bios is often seen as a form of virtue signaling by those in online conservative communities, and as a means to show solidarity with trans and non-binary people among liberal circles.

Members of the LGBTQ community weighed in with a variety of takes, both supportive and critical of Musk.

Amidst the drama, others started examining Musk’s own record and began mocking his choice to name his child X Ӕ A-12, after “a wifi password.” The billionaire’s own esthetic credentials were also called into question, with the Tesla Cybertruck held up as proof that he shouldn’t be considered an authority in the field.

Others still called for calm, and for people on all sides to put down their digital pitchforks.

Musk previously tweeted“pronouns suck,” to the chagrin of many – including his girlfriend and mother of his child X Ӕ A-12, Canadian songstress Grimes. 

He apparently learned from the fallout of his last pronoun protest, as he immediately had a response for the backlash to his latest meme, showing off his company's equality credentials by posting Tesla's 100/100 score on the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ corporate equality index.

Naturally, this too was criticized, by none other than the former Human Rights Council press secretary, activist and writer Charlotte Clymer, who scolded Musk and reminded him that points can be deducted for behaviors like offensive tweets from company CEOs.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies