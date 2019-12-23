Taliban attack kills US service member in Afghanistan amid renewed peace talks

An American service member in Afghanistan was killed in an attack carried out by the Taliban, the militant group has said. The Pentagon has confirmed the death, which coincides with a new round of peace talks with the Taliban.

The US military did not provide further details about the service member. More than a dozen foreign soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019.

The US has resumed peace talks with the Taliban, after negotiations were abruptly cut off in September by Washington.

The war in Afghanistan has dragged on for more than 19 years, making it the longest war in United States history. Even after pouring an estimated $1 billion into the war effort so far, the US military has struggled to make progress, with a large portion of the country still contested or entirely controlled by the Taliban.

Earlier this month, Washington Post revealed that the US government has been misleading the American public about the conflict for years.

