Taliban attack kills US service member in Afghanistan amid renewed peace talks

23 Dec, 2019 06:31
Taliban attack kills US service member in Afghanistan amid renewed peace talks
A U.S. soldier from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment uses the optic on his rifle to observe Afghans in the distance, near forward operating base Gamberi, in the Laghman province of Afghanistan, December 15, 2014. ©  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An American service member in Afghanistan was killed in an attack carried out by the Taliban, the militant group has said. The Pentagon has confirmed the death, which coincides with a new round of peace talks with the Taliban.

The US military did not provide further details about the service member. More than a dozen foreign soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan in 2019.

The US has resumed peace talks with the Taliban, after negotiations were abruptly cut off in September by Washington.

The war in Afghanistan has dragged on for more than 19 years, making it the longest war in United States history. Even after pouring an estimated $1 billion into the war effort so far, the US military has struggled to make progress, with a large portion of the country still contested or entirely controlled by the Taliban.

Earlier this month, Washington Post revealed that the US government has been misleading the American public about the conflict for years.

Also on rt.com Bombshell!! Redacted Tonight’s Lee Camp takes on American media “shock” over Afghanistan war report

