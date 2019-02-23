Domino effect: Pompeo vows US will help uproot ‘authoritarianism’ in Nicaragua & Cuba

The United States will help the people of Nicaragua and Cuba to resist “non-democratic regimes” in their countries, Mike Pompeo has said. His comments come as Washington steps up calls for a new government in Venezuela.

The secretary of state responded in the affirmative when asked during an interview with Telemundo if the US would “help” people living in “non-democratic regimes” in South America.

“Yes, President Trump’s administration has done so and will continue to do so. Not just in Venezuela but certainly in Nicaragua and Cuba,” Pompeo said, adding that the Washington is “working diligently to achieve good outcomes for those people.”

At @jguaido’s request, the second tranche of U.S. humanitarian aid landed in Cucuta today. This aid must be allowed to enter #Venezuela and reach people in need. #EstamosUnidosVEpic.twitter.com/E2NGNz4CfW — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 22, 2019

He stated that the US would help the people of these countries to rise up against the “yoke of authoritarianism” and “achieve a better political situation.”

“The people need to lead those efforts. I’m convinced that they’re determined to do it as well. The American people will support them,” said Pompeo.

His comments come on the heels of an incendiary tweet from National Security Advisor John Bolton, who wrote that Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s “days are numbered” and that “the Nicaraguan people will soon be free.”

Also on rt.com First Venezuela, now Nicaragua? Bolton says Ortega’s days ‘numbered’ & people ‘will soon be free’

In the meantime, Washington has increased its pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who so far has successfully weathered a “coup” attempt led by self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido. The US-backed opposition leader has entered into a showdown with Caracas over US “humanitarian aid” stashed in Colombia and Brazil. Maduro has refused to allow the opposition to deliver the cargo and has sealed the borders with neighboring states. The decision was followed by reports that Venezuelan security forces killed several civilians near the border with Brazil. Caracas has strongly denied the allegations.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.