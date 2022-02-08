 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Feb, 2022 20:40
UK govt department reveals it suffered ‘serious cyber incident’

The UK’s Foreign Office has paid over £450,000 for tech assistance in the aftermath of cyberattack
© Getty Images / Oliver Nicolaas Ponder / EyeEm

British government documents have revealed that the country’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) recently sustained a previously unreported “serious cyber incident,” and paid out over £467,000 (nearly $633,000) to cover the cost of its “remediation and investigation.

According to a tender information document published on the department’s website on February 4, “provision of urgent business support” by IT consultants BAE Systems Applied Intelligence cost the FCDO £467,325.60.

The assistance, which the document says involved the “provision of Business Analyst and Technical Architect support” following a cyber security incident, was required as a matter of “extreme urgency brought about by events unforeseeable for the contracting authority.” As a result, the document adds, the contract had been awarded to the defense firm’s cyber-security subsidiary without a call for competition.

Due to the nature of the cyber security incident, the specific Deliverables cannot be disclosed,” the document states. Neither the details of the cyberattack nor its exact date have been disclosed. However, January 12, 2022, is mentioned on the tender document as a date of conclusion of the contract, indicating the tech security incident had apparently taken place before then.

We do not comment on security, but have systems in place to detect and defend against potential cyber incidents,” a spokesperson for the government department told the BBC, commenting on the tender.

According to the broadcaster’s information, unidentified hackers attacked the FCDO systems, but were detected and no classified or highly sensitive material was compromised.

Top stories

