Bomb scare prompts security operation at London airport

A “suspicious package” discovered at a check-in desk at Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport in London sparked a police operation that saw armed officers sealing off the departure area of the terminal and evacuating passengers. The object was reportedly discovered at the check-in desk for an El Al Israeli Airlines flight at Terminal 4, according to the Daily Express. The alarm turned out to be false and the terminal resumed operating as normal less than half an hour after the incident.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.