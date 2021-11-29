Towards a strategic goal: St. Petersburg Polytechnic University awarded billion-ruble grant to boost innovation

St. Petersburg Polytechnic University has been awarded a grant as part of the Priority 2030 government program. As a winner in the Research Leadership category, theuniversitywillreceive overone billionrublesuntilthe end of 2022, to fund innovation.

A total of 54 universities competed for the special part of the subvention, which constitutes the bulk of the grant funding. SPbPU was among the winners in the Research Leadership category.

SPbPU Rector Andrei Rudskoi said that winning the competition heralds a new era in the university’s development.

The special part of the grant, amounting to 994 million rubles, will be used to promote breakthrough research, while the remaining 100 million rubles will help the university implement new social and humanitarian projects.

The Priority 2030 government program aims to enable universities to create over 100 research and development centers until 2030.

SPbPU is planning to open ten new master’s degree programs devoted to resource-saving technologies and new materials for energy transition, as well as modeling the physical and mechanical properties of polymers and composites, and developing production technology for these.