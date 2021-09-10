Sber opens registration for international AI Journey conference

This year’s Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021, a DS/AI online conference and a key event of Russia’s Year of Science and Technology, will be held on November 10–12, 2021.

As was the case last year, the event will last for three days. On day one, experts will address business and AI development issues, the role of new technology in ESG and sustainable development, and will discuss how AI affects social life and economic sectors. A special track on AI ethics is scheduled. Day two, Science Day, will be dedicated to the latest AI solutions and will see the announcement of Sber AI products, an awards ceremony for the winners of the AI Journey Contest (an international online competition in DS and AI for adults), and an award ceremony for AIIJC (an international AI competition for children organized by Sber and AI Russia). On day three a conference for middle- and high-school children interested in DS and AI (AI Journey Junior) will be held.

Artificial Intelligence Research Institute scheduled to present the first results of its projects at the conference. Jürgen Schmidhuber – Director of the Swiss AI Lab IDSIA (Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence Research) – is among the speakers traditionally attending AI Journey.

World-leading AI experts representing scientific institutions, international organizations, and the business sector will take part in the online conference: Mikhail Burtsev, head of the Neural Networks and Deep Learning Lab at MIPT (Russia), Evgeny Burnaev, associate professor and head of ADASE research group at Skoltech (Russia), Marc Hamilton, vice president at NVIDIA (USA), Ben Goertzel, CEO and founder of SingularityNET (Netherlands), Stephen Brobst, CTO of Teradata (USA) and Michael Bronstein, professor at Imperial College London and USI Lugano, and head of Graph ML at Twitter (Great Britain), and more.

"We are looking forward to our conference on AI. We are certain that, as usual, we will gain a wealth of new, interesting information at the conference. AI and data science are developing rapidly, one breakthrough after the other, and many things we thought were impossible are becoming possible. We at Sber consider it our duty not only to design and implement the best AI solutions, but also to support the national and global AI agenda, stimulate topical and pressing discussions, promote scientific understanding in our country, and close the gap between theory and practice. AI Journey is already one of the main drivers of development in the industry, and we invite everyone who cares about this topic, who works at the forefront of science and makes dreams come true, to take part in the conference," said Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank.

Last year’s AI Journey was the largest AI/DS event in the world, with approximately 30,000 experts from over 100 countries participating. The conference featured 225 speakers, and their presentations garnered over 30 million views.