‘Comparing solutions and measuring their efficiency': ‘Made in Russia’ Forum to focus on COVID-driven incentives for businesses

On December 9, the 'Made in Russia’ International Export Forum will hold a roundtable on “Fine-tuning the export support framework: countering the downturn in global trade.”

Russian and foreign experts are expected to focus on the current state of global trade, support measures as well as prospects for 2021.

On December 9, Moscow will host a roundtable on “Fine-tuning the export support framework: countering the downturn in global trade” as part of the 'Made in Russia’ International Export Forum. The event is organized by AO Russian Export Center (REC).

It will bring together experts from development institutions and export credit agencies, as well as specialized international organizations to discuss current trends in global trade and key support measures during the ongoing pandemic. The participants will also share their forecasts for the next year.

As the organizers point out, during the coronavirus pandemic the institutions and exports support mechanisms have become one of the key channels for funneling financial aid and relevant information to businesses.

“Driven by this crisis, the governments around the world have had to increase their traditional support and also extend the mandate of multilateral export credit agencies. Development institutions, on for their part, focused on streamlining their product line and operations,” REC said in a recent press release.

The roundtable will feature both Russian and foreign experts, including Deputy Minister for Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Shukhrat Vafayev, Secretary General of the Berne Union and Prague Club Vinco David, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit Oussama Abdel Rahman Kaissi, President of the African Export-Import Bank Benedict Okey Oramah, Global Chief Economist at Renaissance Capital Charles Robertson, Chief International Officer at SACE, Italy Michal Ron, Chairman of the Board of Eximbank of Russia Azer Talibov, and Deputy Chairman of the VEB.RF state corporation Daniil Algulyan.

Senior Vice-President of REC and CEO of EXIAR Nikita Gusakov will moderate the discussion. Earlier, he shared his view on the current situation, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a true acid test for all industries and development institutions, and it’s their responsibility now to minimize the impact.

“The primary focus of this session is to compare solutions by different countries and measure their efficiency. We will try to predict 2021 trends in trade, products and programs. We believe such insights will be useful and relevant to all the attendees,” Gusakov went on to say.

The 2020 edition of the 'Made in Russia’ forum will take place fully online for the first time in its history. Centered around the New Decade’s Challenges, the event is expected to bring together heads of Russian and international companies, government officials, banks, regional exports support centers, specialized associations, business media, and leading experts.

The business program of the forum is divided into six round tables, a plenary session, and an award ceremony for Russia’s top exporters, the winners of the Russian Award for International Cooperation and Exports, or the “Exporter of the Year.”

The forum will offer insights and new business solutions to deliver stronger export capabilities, unveil a new one-stop-shop support system for exporters and offer workshops to facilitate exports activities and help find potential clients globally. The live stream will be available on the official website of the forum.