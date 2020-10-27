 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSponsored content

Credit Bank of Moscow wins prestigious Asian financial award

27 Oct, 2020 12:17
Get short URL
Credit Bank of Moscow wins prestigious Asian financial award
Woman walks near a branch of Credit Bank of Moscow © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov
Credit Bank of Moscow was named the best local bank in the Central Eastern and Central West Asia region for the Belt and Road initiative 2020.

The award was issued by AsiaMoney, and the Belt and Road initiative is the global infrastructure development strategy of China.

Credit Bank of Moscow received an AA+ credit rating in China and conducted its first syndication deal in yuan in 2019. Despite the pandemic restrictions and economic decline in 2020, the bank started a long-term cooperation with the China Development Bank. All these achievements were taken into account when awarding the bank.

“Our team set up the target to develop international operations with China as a strategic region about 2 years ago,” said Vadim Timokhin, Head of Asia Business in Credit Bank of Moscow. “Our next step is to be involved in Belt and Road Initiative, financing projects in Russia and CIS, continuing support for transactions in national currencies and becoming one of the leaders in Russia-China relations,” Timokhin stated.

Launched in 1992, Credit Bank of Moscow currently cooperates with more than 20 Asian financial institutions, including Bank of China and China Construction Bank. 

The bank is actively developing trade related products and is already a member of the CIPS system (China Interbank Payments System, a Chinese analogue to SWIFT), which allows yuan transactions.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies