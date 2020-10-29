 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
International Atomic Energy Agency, Director General (1981 - 1997): nuclear power on a knife edge

29 Oct, 2020 09:48
Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Nogent-sur-Seine nuclear power plant, France © Reuters / Charles Platiau
Marking 75 years of Russia's nuclear industry, we took the opportunity to hear from a person that guided the International Atomic Energy Agency through one humankind's darkest hours - the Chernobyl Disaster.

Hans Martin Blix served as the IAEA Director General from 1981-97 and discussed the biggest threats facing us in 2020, including nuclear war and climate. He says they both have something in common.

“Nuclear war is quick suicide and climate change slow,” Blix explained. However, he stressed we shouldn’t fear it, since nuclear power provides so much to so many industries. So, are we only using it to do good?

He gives the example of radiation. Many enjoy sunbathing, but it can burn our skin. Blix added that we should be aware of the dangers and be prudent in handling the nuclear force we possess.

“It's like a knife: a knife is a tool that you can kill with, but you can also use it to cut your bread.”

