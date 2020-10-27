 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSponsored content

Nuclear scientist: nuclear technologies taking on 21st century challenges

27 Oct, 2020 07:48
Get short URL
Nuclear scientist: nuclear technologies taking on 21st century challenges
© AFP / PHILIPPE DESMAZES
2020 has been an energy-sapping year for everyone, but a special 12 months for the Russian nuclear industry - which marks its 75-year anniversary.

Nuclear scientist Ravi Grover has been looking at the challenges ahead, and what's been achieved, as global warming impacts on the current technology at our disposal.

“Firstly, of course, the generation of electricity without carbon emission. Renewable sources like solar, wind and hydro also generate carbon-free electricity, but there is a difference. Nuclear and large hydro are dispatchable, that is they can be dispersed when demanded by the consumer.”

As the pressures of climate change rain down, Grover believes it is having a diversity of energy sources that will ensure our safety as a planet.

He also reminded us that the solutions we seek are sometimes staring us right in the face. Nuclear technologies in the healthcare industry could prove a turning point, for example, especially non-power applications used for diagnosis and therapy.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies