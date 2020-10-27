Nuclear scientist: nuclear technologies taking on 21st century challenges

2020 has been an energy-sapping year for everyone, but a special 12 months for the Russian nuclear industry - which marks its 75-year anniversary.

Nuclear scientist Ravi Grover has been looking at the challenges ahead, and what's been achieved, as global warming impacts on the current technology at our disposal.

“Firstly, of course, the generation of electricity without carbon emission. Renewable sources like solar, wind and hydro also generate carbon-free electricity, but there is a difference. Nuclear and large hydro are dispatchable, that is they can be dispersed when demanded by the consumer.”

As the pressures of climate change rain down, Grover believes it is having a diversity of energy sources that will ensure our safety as a planet.

He also reminded us that the solutions we seek are sometimes staring us right in the face. Nuclear technologies in the healthcare industry could prove a turning point, for example, especially non-power applications used for diagnosis and therapy.