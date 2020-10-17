 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Founder of the bright new world environmental group: nuclear power has an enormous role to play in maintaining prosperity

17 Oct, 2020 09:14
The open reactor with fuel rods are seen in water pool inside nuclear power plant © Reuters / Ruben Sprich
As the Russian nuclear industry celebrates its 75th anniversary, we spoke to environmental consultant and founder of an environmental group, Ben Heard.

He talked about issues such as breaking ties with fossil fuels and the need to implement nuclear energy to enable prosperity. 

"We have always been coming with a framework of scarcity, that there is not enough to share around, that we've got to be very careful with what we use and we are going to have to ration the amount of energy that we use. And there was a good reason for that when energy caused so much pollution. But nuclear eliminates the pollution from energy," - said Heard. Therefore, he thinks that we could stop thinking about scarcity and start applying energy as a solution itself.

