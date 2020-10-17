Founder of the bright new world environmental group: nuclear power has an enormous role to play in maintaining prosperity

As the Russian nuclear industry celebrates its 75th anniversary, we spoke to environmental consultant and founder of an environmental group, Ben Heard.

He talked about issues such as breaking ties with fossil fuels and the need to implement nuclear energy to enable prosperity.

"We have always been coming with a framework of scarcity, that there is not enough to share around, that we've got to be very careful with what we use and we are going to have to ration the amount of energy that we use. And there was a good reason for that when energy caused so much pollution. But nuclear eliminates the pollution from energy," - said Heard. Therefore, he thinks that we could stop thinking about scarcity and start applying energy as a solution itself.