Aerospace engineer: nuclear energy will play important role in Mars mission

The Russian nuclear industry has passed the 75 year mark, and as part of this big event we talked to Chiara Chocciara, aerospace engineer who contributes to the preparation of the future space missions.

She explains that nuclear technology is crucial in almost all aspects of life, from medicine to food production.

And in the Mars mission, such an industry can also play an important role. “Nuclear technology will be useful in many ways, including medicine, food, even art. It is also beneficial for space exploration. It will be very important for the Mars mission,”-said Chocchiara.

The reduction of space flight duration with help of nuclear energy will also help to minimize time under deep space radiation for astronauts.