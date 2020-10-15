 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Aerospace engineer: nuclear energy will play important role in Mars mission

15 Oct, 2020 08:23
Aerospace engineer: nuclear energy will play important role in Mars mission
The Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M booster, Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 Russian telecommunication satellites blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan July 31, 2020. Russian space agency Roscosmos © Reuters
The Russian nuclear industry has passed the 75 year mark, and as part of this big event we talked to Chiara Chocciara, aerospace engineer who contributes to the preparation of the future space missions.

She explains that nuclear technology is crucial in almost all aspects of life, from medicine to food production.

And in the Mars mission, such an industry can also play an important role. “Nuclear technology will be useful in many ways, including medicine, food, even art. It is also beneficial for space exploration. It will be very important for the Mars mission,”-said Chocchiara.

The reduction of space flight duration with help of nuclear energy will also help to minimize time under deep space radiation for astronauts.

 

 

